Belying expectations: Five tech letdowns of 2024

To be sure, advances in LLMs’ reasoning capabilities, such as those demonstrated by OpenAI’s o1 and o3 models and Gemini 2.0, do impress. And ‘Agentic AI’ models are capable of autonomous decision-making and action to achieve specific goals. But in asking whether these models are heralding artificial general intelligence (AGI), we must first agree on what it means to “reason" like a human, which is more in the domain of philosophy than technology. Further, real-world performance often diverges from LLM demonstrations. For instance, a September Stanford study found no evidence that LLMs can generate novel, expert-level research ideas, highlighting their current limitations.