Tecno Mobile has today entered the 5G segment by launching its latest smartphone Pova 5G. It comes in a special edition Aether Black colour with the logo of football club Manchester City FC (Man City) on its back. Tecon Pova 5G features Dimensity 900 processor, LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB virtual RAM and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with 120Hz refresh rate. With presence in the budget smartphone category, the Chinese smartphone player now aims mid-to-high range category with Pova 5G.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India said, “India is third largest 5G smartphone market globally as per Counterpoint and there’s a lot of pent-up demand for 5G. In view of the market potential, the launch of POVA 5G is a part of TECNO’s growth strategy. With this launch we’re foraying into the 5G category and are in the process of creating a complete 5G portfolio in the POVA product line. The idea is to make premium experiences reasonably priced and accessible to more and more people."

Display

The Pova 5G features a 6.9 inch FHD+Dot-in display with 91% screen-to-body ratio and the 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone supports 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor

The Tecon Pova 5G uses 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor at 2.4GHz clock speed and with LPDDR5 RAM. The new Pova 5G has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM that can be further expanded by 3GB using memory fusion technology for an overall RAM of 11GB. Featuring internal storage with a capacity of 128GB UFS 3.1, which can be expanded to 512GB by way of a dedicated memory card slot.

OS

The Pova 5G runs on HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11.

Cameras

Tecno Pova 5G sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup with f1.6 aperture. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery

The phone supports a 6,000mAh battery coupled with an 18W charger.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova 5G smartphone is priced at ₹19,999. The first sale begins on February 14 only on Amazon.

