Tecno launches its first 5G smartphone with 6,000mAh battery. Price, features

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India said, “India is third largest 5G smartphone market globally as per Counterpoint and there’s a lot of pent-up demand for 5G. In view of the market potential, the launch of POVA 5G is a part of TECNO’s growth strategy. With this launch we’re foraying into the 5G category and are in the process of creating a complete 5G portfolio in the POVA product line. The idea is to make premium experiences reasonably priced and accessible to more and more people."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}