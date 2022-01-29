Tecno memory fusion that enhances RAM to come via OTA. These phones to get it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tecno has announced that its proprietary ‘memory fusion’ feature will be available through OTA updates, across its range of smartphones. The feature allows users to virtually expand their available RAM with a single tap. To address such multi-tasking needs, Tecno’s ‘memory fusion’ feature allow users to borrow additional storage capacity and allot it to RAM whenever needed, quickly and conveniently, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tecno has announced that its proprietary ‘memory fusion’ feature will be available through OTA updates, across its range of smartphones. The feature allows users to virtually expand their available RAM with a single tap. To address such multi-tasking needs, Tecno’s ‘memory fusion’ feature allow users to borrow additional storage capacity and allot it to RAM whenever needed, quickly and conveniently, the company said.

“The technology has proved to significantly improve smartphone performance an 80% increase in the average application start-up time has been observed, as well as upto two-fold rise in the number of backend cache applications," it added. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“The technology has proved to significantly improve smartphone performance an 80% increase in the average application start-up time has been observed, as well as upto two-fold rise in the number of backend cache applications," it added. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

These are the Tecno smartphones that will get the memory fusion advantage: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camon 18

The 48MP AI selfie and 48MP rear camera with expandable RAM upto 7GB at just ₹14,999. The Camon 18 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The memory fusion feature allows users to borrow an additional 3GB from storage capacity to work as RAM during heavy-duty usage scenarios.

Pova Neo {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone comes with a massive RAM up to 11GB at just ₹12,999. The Pova Neo offers 6GB high capacity LPDDR4x RAM + 5GB expandable RAM with memory fusion feature and 6,000mAh battery. It comes with a 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB, through a dedicated SD card slot. It runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11.

It has an expandable RAM upto 7GB with 50 MP camera at just ₹9,999.The Spark 8T sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 50 MP dual rear camera setup, with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The Spark 8T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM which can be further expanded up to 3GB with memory fusion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spark 8 Pro

Expandable RAM upto 7GB with 33W fast charging and Helio G85 superfast processor at ₹10,999. The Spark 8 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone offers up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There is also an option for users to expand internal storage up to 512GB through a micoSD card.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}