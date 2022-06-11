Chinese smartphone maker under the Transsion Group, Tecno, is going to launch a new smartphone soon. Known as Tecno Pova 3, this will the first smartphone in India to feature a 7,000mAh battery. Previously, many OEMs have tried with 6,000mAh battery in their smartphones but the Tecno Pova 3 battery takes the bar to the pad level. Generally, pads have such battery capacities because of the large screen area and different usage pattern.

Tecno Pova 3 will be launched via Amazon in India. The 7,000mAh battery will get support from a 33W charger which will come inside the box. We still do not know that what would be the weight of the Pova 3 that is going to feature such a huge battery inside.

Tecno Pova will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will also feature virtual RAM up to 5GB taking the total RAM available to 11GB, if required. The Pova 3 might come with Android 12 out of the box.

The Tecno Pova 3 uses triple rear camera set up having a 50MP main lens supported by a wide angle and depth sensor. Selfie lens expected to be of 8MP. The phone will ship with a 6.9 inch FHD+ display supported by 90Hz refresh rate.