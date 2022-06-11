Tecno to launch Pova 3 with a 7,000mAh battery. Check features and launch details

Chinese smartphone maker under the Transsion Group, Tecno, is going to launch a new smartphone soon. Known as Tecno Pova 3, this will the first smartphone in India to feature a 7,000mAh battery. Previously, many OEMs have tried with 6,000mAh battery in their smartphones but the Tecno Pova 3 battery takes the bar to the pad level. Generally, pads have such battery capacities because of the large screen area and different usage pattern.

