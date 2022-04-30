Tecno has launched its flagship smartphone Phantom X in Indian market. The newly-launched smartphone boasts of segment-first curved AMOLED display at ₹25,999. Phantom X is equipped with triple rear camera set up with 50MP+13MP+8MP resolution. It has dual 48MP+8MP front camera for selfie.

Powered by 13GB RAM, the phone has LPDDR4x 8GB that can be further expanded by 5GB using memory fusion technology.

Phantom X is supported by Helio G95 processor. It comes with a 4,700mAh battery and 33W adaptor. The sale of Phantom X will begin on May 4.

Phantom X comes with a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 91% screen to body ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “As a brand targeted at the youth, TECNO offers technologically-advanced devices along with awesome designs and novel specifications. Keeping our youthful cohorts in mind, the Phantom X has been introduced in the Indian market. This smartphone is the result of sustained tech innovations. Backed by our mantra ‘Stop At Nothing’, the Company has always provided consumers with premium technology at highly-competitive price points. Our erstwhile focus was on addressing the mid-segment smartphone, where we received a positive response from consumers. Now, with the launch of this new product line, we aim to grow our community further within the premium segment with the Company's distinctive products."