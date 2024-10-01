Teeth-cleaning robots, red-light therapy: What’s ahead for dental health

The scientists took plaque—the gunk that coats teeth and gums—from the donor’s mouth, mixed it with gel and painted it on the teeth of rats. The rats showed a significant drop in tooth decay. The team aims to start clinical trials in humans in 2025. Beyond finding out if the transplant works in people, the researchers are studying whether the same transplant will work across different demographics and how often it must be renewed. The treatment would likely need to be stored at very low temperatures, and the scientists envision an application every few months at a dentist’s office. “You get a quick transplant, and then you’ve got your mouth sorted," Weyrich says.