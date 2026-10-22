Telcos seek AI-led service quality monitoring, want rethink of traditional drive tests

New Delhi: Telecom operators want the way network quality is measured updated, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) and network analytics can reduce dependence on the traditional drive-test process, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
The proposal came up during a meeting between communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and telecom executives at the India Mobile Congress on 8 October. Scindia suggested forming a joint committee to review and simplify service-quality monitoring, the people said, adding that the minister also asked telcos and officials to prepare a white paper to address the issues.