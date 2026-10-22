Telcos seek AI-led service quality monitoring, want rethink of traditional drive tests

New Delhi: Telecom operators want the way network quality is measured updated, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) and network analytics can reduce dependence on the traditional drive-test process, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
New Delhi: Telecom operators want the way network quality is measured updated, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) and network analytics can reduce dependence on the traditional drive-test process, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
The proposal came up during a meeting between communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and telecom executives at the India Mobile Congress on 8 October. Scindia suggested forming a joint committee to review and simplify service-quality monitoring, the people said, adding that the minister also asked telcos and officials to prepare a white paper to address the issues.
The proposal came up during a meeting between communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and telecom executives at the India Mobile Congress on 8 October. Scindia suggested forming a joint committee to review and simplify service-quality monitoring, the people said, adding that the minister also asked telcos and officials to prepare a white paper to address the issues.
The review could look at whether network data, virtual drive tests and customer complaints can be used alongside, or in some cases replace, existing manual testing methods that Trai uses.
The discussions highlight a broader debate over how mobile networks should be monitored in the time of 5G, with telecom companies pushing for technology-led oversight while officials argue that independent drive tests remain critical for measuring real-world performance.
- Telecom firms want AI-based tools to supplement traditional drive testing.
- The government may create a committee to simplify network quality monitoring processes.
- Operators argue analytics can provide faster, cheaper service quality insights.
- Trai maintains independent testing remains vital for objective network assessment.
- Any framework changes could reshape telecom regulation in India's 5G era.
Drive tests involve measuring mobile network performance, such as call quality, signal strength, call drop rate, and internet speeds, while travelling across different locations.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has engaged RedMango Analytics Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based telecom consultancy firm and web solutions provider, to undertake assessment of the quality of mobile service through Independent Drive Test (IDT).
These drive tests capture on-the-ground mobile network performance across diverse usage environments, such as cities, hotspots, and public transport hubs. Multiple advanced test handsets are used, and the sessions are monitored and analyzed in real time using advanced software systems, according to Trai.
“There are still network and quality of service parameters that are still very stringent and manually being done. With advances in technology and superior analytics enabled by AI, these can be easily corroborated. You don't need to do drive tests; you can have other ways of managing,” the second person aware of the matter said.
Queries emailed to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and the Cellular Operators Association of India (Coai) did not elicit any response till press time. The department of telecommunications (DoT) and Trai also did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries.
Measuring real-world network performance
“Operators are supposed to follow quality of service norms, and they have been discussing with the regulator to look at some of the international best practices, which exist and also look at how technology is now changing the plethora of services,” the first person cited above said, adding that network technologies can be used to report service quality data.
“Drive tests offer only a snapshot on selected roads," said Parag Kar, an independent telecom analyst. "Trai should complement them with a simple app where consumers can report dropped calls, poor coverage and other problems at the location and time they occur. That would show regulators where service is failing in people’s everyday lives," he said.
Trai imposes financial disincentives on telecom operators when they fail to meet prescribed Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks. This is provided for under the Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024.
Under the 2024 framework, the financial disincentive for non-compliance with a QoS benchmark can be up to ₹1 lakh per benchmark for the first violation. A second offence raises the fine to a maximum of ₹2 lakh, while for subsequent offences it will be at ₹3 lakh per benchmark.
Submitting false compliance reports incurs fines of up to ₹2 lakh per benchmark, ₹5 lakh for a second instance, and ₹10 lakh for subsequent instances.
“Trai's drive tests are conducted independently of service providers to capture real-time, on-ground network conditions, providing an objective snapshot that forces operators to address identified gaps,” a government official said, adding that drive tests are a key tool to measure service quality performance.
“While operator models predict coverage based strictly on tower height and antenna direction, actual signal quality is affected by complex real-world variables including building density, vegetation, physical obstacles, environmental conditions, and radiated power levels, which predictive tools cannot measure,” the official said.