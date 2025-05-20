Next-gen gadgets, WiFi speeds to get boost as India to open up new spectrum
SummarySome technology companies were unable to launch these gadgets in the country because the WiFi spectrum in the 6GHz band was unavailable, industry executives said.
In a move that is set to benefit technology companies such as Sony, Meta, Apple and Google, the government on Monday paved the way for licence-free use of a portion of the key 6GHz spectrum. The band is crucial for providing high-speed WiFi and supporting the next-generation gadgets such as Sony PlayStation, and augmented reality/virtual reality devices from companies like Apple and Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.