Telegram in its 12th update introduced reactions, message translation, themed QR codes, hidden text (spoilers), and more features to take on its competitors in the market. These are available to both iOS and Android users. These said features will make this WhatsApp-rival more interactive and lively.

Reactions

Double tap a message to send a quick reaction. For more reactions, tap once on the message (or press and hold, if on iOS). Each reaction appears with its own unique animation. You can change your default reaction to another emoji in Settings. Android: Chat Settings > Quick Reaction. iOS: Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction.

In groups and channels, the admins decide whether to turn on reactions and choose which reaction emoji are available in the chat. Admins can control reactions via their group or channel's Info Page > Edit > Reactions.

Spoilers

Select any part of your text when typing and choose the new 'Spoiler' formatting. This will hide the selected part of the message in the chat, as well as in the chat list and notifications.

When you're ready to see what's hidden, tap the spoiler to reveal its text.

Message Translation

Now you can translate any message into another language, right in the app. Enabling Translation in Settings > Language adds a dedicated Translate button to the context menu when selecting a message. You can also exclude any languages you speak fluently – which will hide the translate button for those messages.

Translation is available on all Android devices that support Telegram, but requires iOS 15+ on Apple devices. The list of available languages depends on your phone's operating system.

Themed QR Codes

You can generate QR codes for any users that have a public username. This also works for groups, channels and bots, making it easy to show someone your favorite blog or fan club. Tap the new QR code icon next to the username of a person (or from a chat’s info page), choose the colors and pattern that fit best, then print, post or share your QR code to other apps. A QR code for your own username can be obtained in Settings.

