Telegram adds in-app translation, reaction and spoiler text. Know how it works

You can generate QR codes for any users that have a public username. This also works for groups, channels and bots, making it easy to show someone your favorite blog or fan club. Tap the new QR code icon next to the username of a person (or from a chat’s info page), choose the colors and pattern that fit best, then print, post or share your QR code to other apps. A QR code for your own username can be obtained in Settings.

