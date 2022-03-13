Telegram has added new media manager that will help the app users to manage downloads and media. It will help users to control downloads, share documents, re-arrange media albums before sending, turn your channel into a TV station, and more. Telegram users can send files of any type up to 2GB each and access them from any device with unlimited cloud storage. While files are actively downloading, a new icon will now appear in the Search bar.

Tap the icon or go to the 'Downloads' tab in Search to view and manage them – pause and resume all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

When sending multiple photos or videos, tap '… selected' at the top of the panel to preview how the album will look in the chat when it’s sent – and rearrange or remove selected media.

On iOS, the Attach attachment menu has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app. The in-app camera option is now beautifully integrated into the gallery and a new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing and more. The updated Files tab shows recently sent files and lets you search for them by name.

In Night Mode, panels and headers have a subtle transparency effect letting chat backgrounds, stickers and media shine through as you scroll.

On Android and macOS, the way you log in has been refined with new animations. Groups and Channels support live video broadcasts with unlimited viewers.

Anyone can create a unique @username from the Settings page giving others an easy way to contact you via Search without sharing your phone number. This update also allows you to share a direct link to your phone number that instantly opens a chat with you.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.