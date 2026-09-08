Telegram down? Users in India, Singapore report outage and disruptions

Telegram users in India and Singapore reported disruptions, with issues sending messages, loading chats and logging in.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published8 Sep 2026, 12:39 PM IST
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(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Telegram users in India and several other countries in Asia reported disruptions on Tuesday morning, according to Downdetector. The disruption began early morning, with several users, on social media, reporting problems accessing the app, sending messages and logging into accounts.

Telegram users in Singapore also reported disruptions with outage reports climbing to nearly 4,000 at the peak. The reports peaked shortly after 10.30 am local time.

The disruption was also reported across parts of Southeast Asia. Indonesia with 1,284, the Philippines with 933, Malaysia with 544, Vietnam with 530 and Thailand with 253, according to reports.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

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