The competition pushes companies to outdo each other. Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps updating itself to become more safe and secure while on the other hand new to the scene messaging platform Telegram does it too to compete with Meta -owned WhatsApp. In the recent pace of development, Telegram, has added new features which allow more control over the chat and in group.

The newly announced features prevent others from saving content in groups and channels, the ability to delete messages from specific dates, new ways to manage your connected devices, an option to post anonymously in public groups on behalf of your channel and more.

Here are the new changes which Telegram has incorporated:

Protected Content in Groups and Channels

With this update, we're helping creators protect the content they publish on Telegram and ensure that it is available only for their intended audience.

Group and Channel owners who want to keep their content members-only can restrict message forwarding from their chat, which also prevents screenshots and limits the ability to save media from posts.

Delete Messages by Date

Telegram users have complete control over their digital footprint and can delete any messages from a conversation at any time. With this update, you can clear chat history from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat.

Manage Connected Devices

You can use Telegram on all your devices at the same time, and the Devices menu helps you control where your account is logged in. We've added a new button to quickly link a desktop device and a setting to automatically log out inactive devices after some time.

Anonymous Posting in Public Groups

Public Groups and Channel Comments allow for discussions of any topic in massive communities with thousands of members. These groups are used for everything from defending democracy to chatting with fans, which is why we've added the ability to appear as a channel when sending messages in these chats.

New Ways to Log In via Call

Starting today, some mobile devices will be offered the option to receive a login call from Telegram and then enter several digits of the phone number that called – instead of getting codes via text message.

Text Recognition on iOS 13+

On devices with iOS 13 and above, Text Recognition (Live Text) is enabled for photos in Telegram chats, allowing you to quickly select, copy and search without touching your keyboard. This image recognition is securely handled entirely on your device.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.