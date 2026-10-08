Temple is unlike any smartwatch: Why Deepinder Goyal’s ₹1 lakh Brain Flow tech wearable is sparking buzz

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s new Temple wearable is drawing attention for a simple reason: it does not sit on your wrist. The device is small and pill-shaped and is attached to the side of the head to monitor aspects of the brain's blood flow. Goyal has said that the applications of Temple could extend beyond fitness tracking, including checking whether pilots are fit to fly.

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Goyal posted the comments on X on Thursday, October 8, following his announcement that pre-orders in India would open soon. He said that he “certainly would have it on pilots” and noted that perhaps the Indian Air Force can use it to determine who is the fittest for a given mission. However, Temple is not approved, established and certified as a pilot-fitness or aviation safety device at this time.

Temple is not your usual smartwatch

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Temple is designed to fit between the forehead and the ear. It is not like wearing a watch strap; it is secured by disposable adhesive ‘Grips’.

According to Goyal and Temple, the device can remain on during activities such as running, swimming and showering. The company states the grips will last up to seven days, but recommends changing them every two to three days, especially when sweating or exposed to dust.

The launch version is expected in six colours: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk.

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BrainFlow: The technology behind Temple Temple employs photoplethysmography (PPG), a technology that's also used in smartwatches. But instead of measuring signals from the wrist, Temple places the sensor near the temple.

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The company calls this system BrainFlow. It is used to monitor the changes in cerebral blood flow. Goyal said the data could eventually be used to provide insights into sleep, recovery, exercise and stress response.

BrainFlow does not measure brain activity directly like an EEG, however, and Temple is not able to diagnose medical conditions at this time.

What do the studies show? Goyal has published two validation studies. The first had 23 healthy adults who were compared against BrainFlow readings while pedalling and changing posture with Transcranial Doppler measurements.

A second study looked at 44 healthy men who participated in 60 sessions. According to results shared by Goyal, BrainFlow showed correlations of up to 0.91 with changes in brain blood volume measured using time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy.

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Both studies are preprints and have yet to be peer-reviewed. Thus, the results have to be validated independently.

Why pilots and air force Goyal's comments are indicative of a potential capability, not an existing one. It is theoretically possible that continuous physiological data could be used to assess a person's condition prior to a high-stakes task.

For the time being, there is no evidence that Temple can make a determination on whether a commercial pilot is medically fit to fly. There are still existing medical and regulatory procedures that govern aviation fitness decisions.

Temple could cost around ₹ 1 lakh Earlier, Goyal had said that the cost of a Temple in India is around ₹1 lakh. The final India price is not yet available.

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Pre-orders should be available soon, and waitlist users will receive priority. The company is also testing ideas for thought-to-text technology, though he anticipates that it will be several years in the future.

For now, the fact that Temple is positioned so uniquely, has BrainFlow technology and has such ambitious future applications, separates it from standard smartwatches and fitness trackers.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.