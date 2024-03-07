Temu’s Push Into America Pays Off Big Time for Meta and Google

“Temu is likely losing money on every sale, as it attempts to invest their way into a position in the marketplace," said Brian Wieser, an advertising analyst. “If it doesn’t work, or if it decides that they’ve spent enough money on advertising," that would become a headwind for big tech companies such as Meta. However, Mr. Wieser noted that because spending coming from China is so broad, a pullback by Temu wouldn’t make a significant dent in Meta’s overall growth.