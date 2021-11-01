Airtel has introduced cashback offers and discounts on Diwali. Airtel is offering a cashback of ₹6,000 to customers who purchase a new smartphone priced up to ₹12,000 (appx.) from leading brands. Not just cashback, customers opting for this program are also eligible for a one-time f screen replacement by Servify in case of damage over 150 smartphones are eligible for this benefit. The brands include Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, Lava, etc.

Listed below are the ten low-cost smartphones under this offer:

Samsung Galaxy F02s

(Current Price: Rs. 9449 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 3449)

Samsung Galaxy F02s mobile was launched in April 2021. It comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy F02s runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Oppo A15

(Current Price: Rs. 10990 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 4990)

Oppo A15 mobile was launched in October 2020. It comes with a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor and comes with 3GB of RAM, Front Camera- 5MP, Rear Camera- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP. The Oppo A15 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4230mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Go 2021

(Current Price: Rs. 7699 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 1699)

Tecno Spark Go 2021 mobile was launched in July 2021. It comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor and comes with 2GB of RAM Front Camera- 8MP, Rear Camera- 13MP. The Tecno Spark Go 2021 runs Android 10 (Go Edition) and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y71

(Current Price: Rs. 10900 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 4900)

Vivo Y71i mobile was launched in July 2018. The phone comes with a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels at a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Vivo Y71i is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM, Front Camera- 5MP, Rear Camera- 8MP. The Vivo Y71i runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 3285mAh battery.

Oppo A11k

(Current Price: Rs. 9890 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 3890)

Oppo A11k the phone comes with a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor and comes with 2MB of RAM, Front Camera- 5MP, Rear Camera- 13MP + 2MP.The Oppo A11k runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4230mAh battery.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

(Current Price: Rs. 8999 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 2999)

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. It is an octa-core processor that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and has a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It delivers good camera performance in daylight but the performance is average in lowlight. The dedicated light mode does a much better job in low light.The Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. It has a tall display with the new 20:9 aspect ratio.

Lava6

(Current Price: Rs. 9699 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 3699)

Lava Z6 mobile was launched on 7th January 2021. The phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM, Front Camera- 16MP, Rear Camera- 13MP + 5MP + 2MP. The Lava Z6 runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

(Current Price: Rs. 9999 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 3999)

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime mobile was launched on 4th August 2020. It comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, Front Camera- 8MP, Rear Camera, 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP.The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5020mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy M02s

(Current Price: Rs. 10498 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 4498)

Samsung Galaxy M02s mobile was launched on 5th January 2021, comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM, Front Camera- 5MP, Rear Camera- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP. The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Lenovo A6 Note

(Current Price: Rs. 9999 Effective Price under Airtel Cashback offer: Rs. 3999)

Lenovo A6 Note mobile was launched in September 2019. it comes with a 6.09-inch touchscreen display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM, Front Camera- 5MP, Rear Camera- 13MP + 2MP. The Lenovo A6 Note runs Android and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

