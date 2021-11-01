Ten smartphones under 10,000 on Diwali with Airtel cashback offers

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. It is an octa-core processor that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and has a dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It delivers good camera performance in daylight but the performance is average in lowlight. The dedicated light mode does a much better job in low light.The Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. It has a tall display with the new 20:9 aspect ratio.