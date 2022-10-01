Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tesla humanoid robot walks out onstage, waves at Elon Musk: Watch here

Tesla humanoid robot walks out onstage, waves at Elon Musk: Watch here

At the event, the humanoid robot, ‘Optimus’ also waved toward the public and also covered a few steps on stage. Elon Musk also showed a video of the Tesla bot picking up boxes and moving through a rendered office building to water plants.
1 min read . 08:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • The humanoid robot walked up to the front of the stage and waved at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, standing at the other end of the stage

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off his a prototype of its humanoid robot 'Optimus' which waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event on Friday.

The humanoid robot walked up to the front of the stage and waved at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, standing at the other end of the stage. The event took place at the Tesla office in Palo Alto, California.

Tesla hopes make millions of Optimus and sell it under $20,000 in three to five years.

Musk said he expected Tesla would be ready to take orders for the robot in three to five years reported news agency Reuters.

“There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it," Musk said.

“I think Optimus is going to be incredible in five or 10 years, like mind blowing. I think the mission does somewhat broaden with the advent of Optimus to - you know, I don't know: making the future awesome," he further added.

Another video by Tesla which was retweeted by Musk, showed Optimus waving at the crowd and dancing.

