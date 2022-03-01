Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2022 stood at 54,455 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27,551 vehicles in February 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27,663 vehicles in February 2022. Exports for the month were at 2,814 vehicles for the Mumbai-based auto major.

The demand for the Mahindra’s SUVs such as Thar and XUV700 series are the mainstay for the brands. The SUV segment registered 79 per cent growth which was the highest ever monthly volume for the brand.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20166 vehicles in February 2022 with growth of 119%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their robust growth trajectory in February 2022.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89% in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.