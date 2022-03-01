Thar and XUV700 drive Mahindra SUVs sales to record high

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89% in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate."