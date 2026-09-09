'That’s your guy’: Tim Cook hands Apple event spotlight to John Ternus before major iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo launch

Apple's latest product event began with an unusual moment of self-awareness - and what many viewers saw as a carefully staged passing of the torch.

Tim Cook passes the torch to John Ternus right before Apple event A cinematic opening video showed a camera following a mysterious figure before a voiceover announced that the shot would eventually reveal the event's “main character”. The man walking towards the camera was then revealed to be Tim Cook.

But the former Apple chief executive quickly rejected the suggestion.

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“No, no, no, not me. That’s your guy, that’s your opener,” Cook said, before John Ternus entered the frame and took over the presentation.

The moment marked Ternus's first major Apple event as chief executive and immediately triggered discussion online, with viewers interpreting the opening as a symbolic handover after Cook's long tenure leading the company.

“This is beautiful 🥹 Tim Cook handing the keys to the kingdom to John Ternus,” one user wrote on X.

View full Image View full Image Tim Cook, executive chairman of Apple Inc., left, during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest product launches in years, with the company expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, a device that has been a decade in the making. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg ( Bloomberg )

Another described the scene as the moment “the baton” was being passed. “15 years of Tim Cook leading these stages, and now we’re literally watching the baton get passed in real time,” the user wrote, adding that regardless of the products announced, the leadership transition could become one of the event's most memorable moments.

The reaction was understandable. Apple did not simply introduce a new executive before beginning a routine presentation. It used its opening minutes to make the change in leadership part of the show itself.

Also Read | Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo unveiled in biggest overhaul since 2017

Ternus, who previously led Apple's hardware engineering division, has been a key figure behind some of the company's biggest products but has maintained a much lower public profile than Cook.

View full Image View full Image Former Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) attends the company�s latest product announcement at an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Karl Mondon / AFP) ( AFP )

His first appearance as chief executive therefore carried particular significance, especially at an event centred on the iPhone, the product responsible for more than half of Apple's sales.

The leadership transition came alongside a major slate of hardware announcements.

What were the latest devices unveiled at the event? Ternus introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple's latest high-end smartphones, alongside the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable iPhone. The three devices formed the centrepiece of the event, signalling an expansion of the iPhone line-up as Apple moves into the foldable smartphone market.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max bring upgrades to battery life, camera performance and processing power, while the new models also place greater emphasis on Apple's artificial intelligence capabilities.

The Pro duo is powered by the new A20 Pro chip, while Apple continues to position privacy and on-device processing as key parts of its approach to AI.

View full Image View full Image John Ternus, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest product launches in years, with the company expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, a device that has been a decade in the making. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg ( Bloomberg )