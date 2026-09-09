Subscribe

'That’s your guy’: Tim Cook hands Apple event spotlight to John Ternus before major iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo launch

Tim Cook made a symbolic handover to Apple’s new CEO John Ternus at the company’s latest launch event before Ternus took the stage to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series and other new products.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated10 Sep 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Tim Cook symbolically passed the baton to John Ternus at the start of the latest Apple event.
Tim Cook symbolically passed the baton to John Ternus at the start of the latest Apple event.
AI Quick Read

Apple's latest product event began with an unusual moment of self-awareness - and what many viewers saw as a carefully staged passing of the torch.

Tim Cook passes the torch to John Ternus right before Apple event

A cinematic opening video showed a camera following a mysterious figure before a voiceover announced that the shot would eventually reveal the event's “main character”. The man walking towards the camera was then revealed to be Tim Cook.

Advertisement

But the former Apple chief executive quickly rejected the suggestion.

Also Read | Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo unveiled in biggest overhaul since 2017

“No, no, no, not me. That’s your guy, that’s your opener,” Cook said, before John Ternus entered the frame and took over the presentation.

The moment marked Ternus's first major Apple event as chief executive and immediately triggered discussion online, with viewers interpreting the opening as a symbolic handover after Cook's long tenure leading the company.

Advertisement

“This is beautiful 🥹 Tim Cook handing the keys to the kingdom to John Ternus,” one user wrote on X.

Tim Cook, executive chairman of Apple Inc., left, during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest product launches in years, with the company expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, a device that has been a decade in the making. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Another described the scene as the moment “the baton” was being passed. “15 years of Tim Cook leading these stages, and now we’re literally watching the baton get passed in real time,” the user wrote, adding that regardless of the products announced, the leadership transition could become one of the event's most memorable moments.

Advertisement

The reaction was understandable. Apple did not simply introduce a new executive before beginning a routine presentation. It used its opening minutes to make the change in leadership part of the show itself.

Also Read | Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo unveiled in biggest overhaul since 2017

Ternus, who previously led Apple's hardware engineering division, has been a key figure behind some of the company's biggest products but has maintained a much lower public profile than Cook.

Former Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) attends the company�s latest product announcement at an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 9, 2026. (Photo by Karl Mondon / AFP)
Advertisement

His first appearance as chief executive therefore carried particular significance, especially at an event centred on the iPhone, the product responsible for more than half of Apple's sales.

The leadership transition came alongside a major slate of hardware announcements.

What were the latest devices unveiled at the event?

Ternus introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple's latest high-end smartphones, alongside the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable iPhone. The three devices formed the centrepiece of the event, signalling an expansion of the iPhone line-up as Apple moves into the foldable smartphone market.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max bring upgrades to battery life, camera performance and processing power, while the new models also place greater emphasis on Apple's artificial intelligence capabilities.

Advertisement
Also Read | Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price; how it's different from AirPods 4

The Pro duo is powered by the new A20 Pro chip, while Apple continues to position privacy and on-device processing as key parts of its approach to AI.

John Ternus, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest product launches in years, with the company expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, a device that has been a decade in the making. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The event also featured the AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, giving Ternus a broad product line-up for his first major presentation as chief executive.

Advertisement

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Apple IncIphone 18Apple IPhonesApple IphoneApple Wwdc
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnology'That’s your guy’: Tim Cook hands Apple event spotlight to John Ternus before major iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo launch
Advertisement
Read Next Story