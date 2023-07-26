The 5 Best Smartwatches for Every Wrist
Summary
Smartwatches are no longer slow devices with limited functionality that seem to be searching for a reason to exist. They’ve come a long way in the past decade, offering vibrant screens, accurate fitness tracking and the ability to make calls without being tethered to your phone. In fact, today’s smartwatches provide solutions to a variety of problems, and what started as a niche product for tech enthusiasts can now be found on wrists around the world. Whether you’re looking to improve your productivity, enhance your workouts or make a style statement, there’s bound to be a smartwatch that catches your eye. We tested a dozen of the most popular smartwatches to see how they held up to daily life, checking their performance on tasks from text messaging and setting timers to advanced features like GPS tracking and customizing watch faces. Our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 8 , thanks to its easy-to-use interface and well-rounded performance. For a lower-price alternative, consider the Apple Watch SE , which features many of the same components as its higher-price sibling. The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Google Pixel Watch , meanwhile, are great alternatives for Android smartphone users. If you’ll primarily use your smartwatch as a fitness tracker, the Garmin Forerunner 965 should be at the top of your list (though you should also check out our dedicated roundup of the best fitness trackers ). It hits all the metrics mentioned by Judd NeSmith, founder and head coach of Serious Fitness, who notes that battery life, accurate GPS performance and simplicity are crucial to finding the best smartwatch for fitness.