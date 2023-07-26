The 5 Best Smartwatches for Every Wrist

If you’re an iPhone user wanting a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 should unquestionably be the first one you consider. Whether you’re an athlete, professional or tech enthusiast, there’s bound to be something that appeals to you about this smartwatch. More than any other watch, it feels like an extension of the iPhone, letting you both receive notifications and act on them, track your fitness, and run a limited—but useful—number of apps. Of all the watches we tested, the Apple Watch Series 8 was the most enjoyable to use on a daily basis. The Apple Watch’s fitness-tracking skills are a particular standout, thanks to a blood oxygen sensor, optical heart sensor, electrocardiogram (ECG) app and sleep tracking. In fact, the Apple Watch Series 8 is similar to the premium Apple Watch Ultra when it comes to fitness tracking—the Ultra is a bit more rugged and features a few extra certifications for extreme sports (such as enhanced waterproofing and a depth gauge for diving). But beyond those niche requirements, the Series 8 is ready to accompany you on every adventure. It’s hard to overstate just how fluid and engaging this smartwatch is—every swipe, tap and press is accurately registered, and they’re often accompanied by tactile feedback to heighten the user experience. Much of this responsiveness is due to the Apple S8 processor. Like all of Apple’s chips, it’s made in lockstep with the software, ensuring optimized performance. If you’re not interested in the fitness abilities of the Apple Watch Series 8, there are plenty of other reasons to add it to your wrist. Besides responsiveness, the most compelling are its looks. Apple gives you dozens of ways to modify the Apple Watch Series 8, with the option for 41- or 45-millimeter case sizes, aluminum and steel bodies, more than 40 official band designs (and countless third-party options) plus dozens of editable watch faces. Every Apple Watch supports Bluetooth, and you can choose to upgrade to a model with a cellular radio that allows you to make calls, send texts or stream music without your phone nearby. Our daily testing backed up all these specs, as fitness tracking, phone calls, text messaging, app switching and watch-face customization worked exactly as advertised. It’s remarkably easy to sync the watch with your smartphone through the preinstalled Apple Watch app, allowing you to get up and running in a matter of minutes. Using the rotating crown to navigate screens is also surprisingly simple and makes the watch easier to interact with than the competition. Toss in a striking Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness that’s easy to read even in direct sunlight, fall detection, a dust resistance rating of IP6X, and swim-proofing, and it’s easy to see why Apple dominates the smartwatch market. The Series 8 comes close to being a perfect smartwatch, but it still falls short in terms of battery life, which lasts for around 18 hours on a full charge. However, this can vary dramatically based on your usage. In general, expect to toss it onto your charger every day after work or as you get ready in the morning after using it for sleep tracking. The Apple Watch’s square face has also been a sticking point for some buyers, as many prefer the traditional, circular watch face offered by many of Apple’s competitors. Apple does, however, use this square design to its advantage, as it lets developers pack a bit more information onto the screen than its rounded counterparts can hold. As you might expect, the Apple Watch Series 8 doesn’t play nicely with Android, and anyone with a Google or Samsung smartphone will need to look elsewhere for their smartwatch needs.