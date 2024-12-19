The age of quantum software has already started

Google also has healthy competition. This month, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the Quantum and Microelectronics Park being developed in Chicago will be home to IBM’s Quantum System Two, the company’s most advanced quantum computer, which will be used to explore quantum applications across industries. IBM says it expects Quantum System Two in Chicago to be up and running in the coming year. It is currently running System Two in its research lab Yorktown Heights, N.Y., and plans to deploy another System Two next year in Japan with the RIKEN national research institute.