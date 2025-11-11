The AI Cold War that will redefine everything
Josh Chin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 11 Nov 2025, 02:53 pm IST
Summary
Beijing is betting that “swarms beat the titan.” Its push for warp speed progress stretches from the wealthy tech hubs on China’s coast to remote outposts a thousand miles inland.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China’s leaders were anxious and frustrated. The world’s most promising new technology was being dominated by OpenAI, Google and other American companies.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story