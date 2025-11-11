The AI Cold War that will redefine everything

The U.S. still has a clear lead, producing the most powerful AI models. China can’t match it in advanced chips and has no answer for the financial firepower of private American investors, who funded AI startups to the tune of $104 billion in the first half of 2025, and are gearing up for more. But it has a massive population of capable engineers, lower costs and a state-led development model that often moves faster than the U.S., all of which Beijing is working to harness to tip the contest in its direction.