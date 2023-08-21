The AI Trade Faces Its First Major Test With Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia stunned Wall Street three months ago with a revenue forecast that blew past expectations, sparking a share price rally and a surge in investor enthusiasm for companies developing artificial intelligence technology. That enthusiasm faces its first major test Wednesday, when the chip maker is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results. Nvidia added nearly $184 billion in market value on May 25 , the third-largest one-day gain by any company in U.S. market history, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The day before, the company said it expected to book about $11 billion in revenue during the quarter ended in July, versus the consensus estimate of about $7 billion. The forecast injected new life into the AI trade and gave markets a lift in a turbulent period. Tech stocks powered a marketwide surge despite the largest American banking crisis in more than a decade, the threat of a U.S. default and an inflation-fighting campaign by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates Nvidia shares have nearly tripled in 2023, making it the S&P 500’s best performer. The stock now commands a premium valuation. It trades at 20 times forward sales estimates and 42 times forward earnings, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 trades at 2.3 times sales and 18.6 times earnings. Nvidia’s outlook “was the first time we had validation that AI can actually impact a company and create value," said Synovus Trust portfolio manager Daniel Morgan, who owns Nvidia shares for his fund and personal accounts. “People were excited, but everything up to that point was all hype." Investor interest in the AI theme began in earnest earlier this year. Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI in January. Google parent Alphabet unveiled a rival chatbot the next month. Companies hoping to develop their own artificial intelligence programs need to buy Nvidia’s chips, known as graphics processing units, to build them. Nvidia’s blockbuster sales outlook kicked the enthusiasm into overdrive. Analysts polled by FactSet now expect Nvidia to earn $2.08 a share in the recently completed quarter, nearly double the consensus forecast in April. “More than 40,000 companies are already running on Nvidia to speed up, scale up and unlock previously impossible-to-solve problems," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the company’s annual meeting in June. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 15% from May 25 through the end of July. The S&P 500 advanced 12%. Now, the markets once again could use another dose of AI magic. A string of strong economic data has Federal Reserve officials worried about a resurgence of inflation, according to minutes from the July policy meeting released last week. That raises the possibility of further interest-rate increases. Surging yields for long-term bonds have reduced the attractiveness of holding stocks to bonds. The Chinese economy, the world’s second-largest and a source of growth for many large U.S.-listed stocks, is showing signs of weakness . The S&P 500 has declined 4.8% in August, while the Nasdaq Composite has shed 7.4%. The 30-stock PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, which includes Nvidia, is up 37% this year but down 10.3% in August. Many of this year’s top-performing stocks have benefitted from the frenzy. Facebook parent Meta Platforms has more than doubled, while chip-stocks Advanced Micro Devices and Lam Research are each up more than 50%. This time around, the bar to dazzle investors is much higher. Wall Street analysts polled by FactSet are expecting $12.4 billion in Nvidia sales for the current quarter, which ends in October. By 2025, analysts expect the company to generate nearly $18 billion in quarterly revenue. Still, Wall Street analysts have grown more enthusiastic about Nvidia’s prospects as the stock has surged. Of the 50 analysts polled by FactSet, 43 currently rate the stock a buy. At the start of the year, 28 analysts had a buy rating. The mean price target is now $529.60, or 22% above Friday’s closing price of $432.99. As 2023 began, the price target was just $146.14. Nvidia has missed Wall Street’s revenue outlook just twice in the past five years, according to FactSet. Some investors cite a shortage of supply as a possible risk to forecasts. "The main thing to worry about, if anything, is if there’s a shortage of GPUs to develop this training," said Chris Mack, information technology analyst at Harding Loevner. He added that investors might look past any near-term disappointment caused by a shortage if the long-term fundamentals appear intact. Others are worried that a weak outlook could eliminate one of the best reasons to own stocks. “We think any outsize disappointment from Nvidia could really jolt the market," said Greg Bassuk , CEO of AXS Investments. His firm markets an ETF that gains when Nvidia’s share price declines. “Investors are seeking consistency, but we are seeing inconsistent investor expectations about Fed policy, inconsistent earnings, inconsistent inflation prints and, finally, lack of consistency in the geopolitical outlook," Bassuk said. Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com