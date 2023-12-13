The App Store Economy is Under Siege
Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Dec 2023, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryGoogle’s court loss is one of many threats that could derail the software profit machines for Apple, Google.
Monday’s court ruling that Google created an antitrust market with its app store threatens to upend the $500-billion-a-year app store economy, which has evolved into a profit machine for Apple and Google that helped define the smartphone era.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less