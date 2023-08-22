The Arm IPO Will Test Investors’ AI Conviction
- Now that the artificial-intelligence-driven tech rally has cooled slightly, investors will need to put their money where their mouth is
The rise of generative artificial intelligence, like that used in ChatGPT, has pushed any stock vaguely related to AI up this year. The coming initial public offering of British chip designer Arm will put this market frenzy—and its parent SoftBank’s own AI ambitions—to the test.
Riding on the AI wave, Arm, which has filed to go public on the Nasdaq exchange next month, could be the largest new listing this year. The total value of IPOs in the U.S. has amounted to just $13 billion in 2023 so far, according to Dealogic. The market for new listings has only started to show signs of recovery quite recently, after a lackluster 2022.
The boom in AI stocks could certainly help Arm’s IPO. Chip stocks have rebounded strongly this year: The PHLX Semiconductor index has surged 41%. Nvidia, the undisputed leader in AI chips, led the rally. Its share price has more than tripled.
Arm’s chip architecture goes into almost every smartphone due to its low power consumption. The company charges license and royalty fees for devices that use its designs and technology. And the hope is that model will one day extend to many other markets, like for the central server processors used in AI.
There are some concrete signs those hopes might eventually be realized, too: Nvidia’s Grace server chips, for example, are based on Arm’s architecture. The two companies planned to merge in 2020, but the deal collapsed due to regulators’ cold feet.
The pricing for Arm’s IPO isn’t out yet, but SoftBank has dropped some hints. The company has just bought back a 25% stake in Arm from the SoftBank-managed Vision Fund for $16.1 billion. That implies a valuation of about $64 billion for the chip designer. SoftBank has warned that this price won’t reflect the actual IPO price for Arm as it is based on prior contractual agreements, but investors will nonetheless take note of it.
Around two-thirds of the almost $100 billion in committed capital for the Vision Fund came from outside investors like the sovereign-wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. The transaction could transfer some profits to the fund, which only returned to a small profit last quarter after recording five consecutive quarters of losses. The Vision Fund bought the stake for $8 billion from SoftBank itself in 2017.
At $64 billion, Arm would be trading at a lofty valuation: equal to 24 times revenue or 122 times earnings, using financial data for the fiscal year ending in March—more expensive than most chip peers. Nvidia trades at even higher multiples, but its net income is expected to more than triple year-over-year in this fiscal year ending in January, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That makes Nvidia’s forward price-to-earnings ratio just 48 times.
And Arm will likely keep suffering from the sluggish smartphone market. Its net profit for the three months ending in June more than halved from a year earlier.
The crucial question is: will buyers still pay up for Arm’s supposed AI prospects. Much depends on whether investors believe Arm will experience the same sort of explosive growth as Nvidia. That is no sure thing. The AI frenzy also seems to have cooled a bit lately: The Nasdaq Composite is down 6% in August.
SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, also has a lot riding on the deal. Its stock has gained 18% this year despite losses, partly because of hopes of higher valuations for an Arm IPO.
The AI frenzy has lifted the chip sector this year. The Arm IPO is shaping up as a useful stress test for all the rosy assumptions baked into that rally.