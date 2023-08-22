The Arm IPO Will Test Investors’ AI Conviction

Riding on the AI wave, Arm, which has filed to go public on the Nasdaq exchange next month, could be the largest new listing this year. The total value of IPOs in the U.S. has amounted to just $13 billion in 2023 so far, according to Dealogic. The market for new listings has only started to show signs of recovery quite recently, after a lackluster 2022.

