The battle over project management software is getting personal

With pressure building on corporate IT budgets, CIOs are looking to cut costs where they can, starting with the number of software-as-a-service vendors in their portfolios, whose subscription prices have ballooned in recent years. The cost of project management software, sometimes provided free to small enough teams, can ramp up as more users are added. That can cost individual purchasers anywhere from $12 to $45 per seat a month depending on the features used—although enterprise pricing varies from company to company.