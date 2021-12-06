Our latest the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform redefines autonomous drone capabilities and is supporting the development of use cases in industries and sectors like film and entertainment, security, delivery, defense, agriculture, inspection, and mapping. UAVs are now an invaluable tool in disaster management, search and rescue, critical medical delivery, and public safety operations. Drones offer a unique, up-close perspective on everything from oil and gas refineries to telecommunications towers, power lines, and bridges. Industries like agriculture, real estate, construction, insurance, mining, research, and first responders could benefit as well. Similar to asset inspection, the 5G connectivity capabilities of the Qualcomm Flight can enable the fast, low-latency transfers of camera shots and LIDAR/FLIR sensor data needed for accurate mapping and surveying.