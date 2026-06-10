The nascent rebound in tech stocks ended in a lurching drop on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite losing about 1% in its largest blown gain since early January.
The corners of the market where investors are riding out turbulence in chip stocks
SummaryTransportation stocks, options bets and profitable companies are among the popular alternatives.
The nascent rebound in tech stocks ended in a lurching drop on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite losing about 1% in its largest blown gain since early January.
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