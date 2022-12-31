The craziest moments from the longest tech boom (so far)

“What if we had [any medium in existence], but in 3-D," has been a remarkably persistent theme of the long tech boom. After the success of the 3-D movie “Avatar" in 2009, television makers went all-in on the idea of 3-D TV. They really thought we were all going to sit directly in front of our screens, wearing special glasses. In 2012, analysts were predicting that half of all new TVs in the world would be 3-D by the end of the decade, yet by 2016, their production had ceased almost entirely. Similarly, the 2014 Amazon Fire Phone aimed to leapfrog competitors with a glasses-free 3-D screen. Neither the phone nor the idea that our mobile devices would have 3-D displays panned out.

