The Crypto Economy’s Big Hope Is Already in Crisis

“What is it for?" is the essential question facing the cryptocurrency industry, including from regulators. Videogames have emerged as an answer—if only they could get rid of the speculators.

The continuing trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of collapsed exchange FTX, is a reminder that crypto has turned into a big bet on itself rather than the alternative to traditional finance it once promised.

To change that, many crypto developers are focusing on what Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood dubbed Web3: a third evolution of the internet, succeeding static websites and social media. Unlike now, big tech firms wouldn’t run the show. Instead, this new world would feature decentralized organizations linked by blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens.

The Web3 strategy makes sense. Enabling digital payments isn’t enough to justify crypto’s existence because today’s bank transactions already do this. The industry needs a native economy that is digital yet “real," where crypto is created and spent in a closed loop.

This ecosystem would almost certainly remain dependent on stablecoins—currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar—and thus linked to the traditional monetary system. Still, decentralized applications and “smart contracts" that automatically execute agreements whenever conditions are met could offer advantages.

Some internet services such as web hosting and private networks have long had clients who pay in crypto, but their impact is minute. In a 2021 poll by the British tax authority, only 4% of responding cryptocurrency holders said they had received the coins as payment for goods and services.

For executives at big crypto firms such as Coinbase, which are currently besieged by U.S. regulators, supporting a nonfinancial Web3 economy has become a fundamental part of their pitch to politicians.

“The more we can readily point them to humanitarian use cases around the world and what is happening in gaming, the easier it will be" to appeal to regulators, said Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s vice president of international policy, at the Zebu Live Web3 conference in London last week.

Gaming is a solid bet because crypto can offer additional functionalities to people already immersed in a virtual world. It allows players to earn digital items that are nonfungible to transfer or sell them, even for use outside the game.

Videogames are a mammoth $200 billion market worldwide, four times the size of the film industry, and the only part of the much-touted “metaverse" that is taking off. “AAA" studios—those churning out high-budget blockbuster releases—such as Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive have already invested in Web3.

But here’s the rub: Many of the mobile games that recently exploded in popularity, such as Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, did so because of their “game finance," or GameFi, models. Here, the whole point of playing is earning digital assets that are then sold for money. Gameplay is often a chore.

This means that much Web3 gaming has become focused, such as the rest of crypto, on bidding up magic beans. It has fallen with them too: Axie’s AXS token has lost more than 90% of its value since its 2021 peak and, contrary to bitcoin and ether, it hasn’t recovered over the past year. Axie’s number of daily new accounts has declined by a similar amount, tracker Dune shows.

New venture capital investment into Web3 has plummeted this year, and the share going into gaming even more so. Startups such as Mythical Games have gone from securing millions in funding last year to announcing rounds of layoffs.

Nevertheless, a new crop of ventures is rising from the ashes. Some eschew mainstream interest and believe the answer is more crypto. Recent titles such as Primodium, which launched in April, are fully built on the blockchain. The problem is that blockchain networks are slow and scale badly and so the games are rudimentary.

The same issue plagues most of the Web3 economy. There is a burgeoning ecosystem of services built on the blockchain, including social networks, text processing and email, but they are inferior forms of existing products. Consumers may such as privacy, decentralization and independence from Big Tech in the abstract, but only die-hard cryptophiles will likely care enough to make the switch.

To overcome this, Alex Alamri, co-founder of Web3 indie-game studio Hundreds & Thousands, favors “a Trojan-horse approach" in which owning crypto assets is an inconspicuous feature within games that are actually fun to play. Other developers agree, hoping that AAA studios will return to the sector as the new possibilities enabled by Web3 slowly gain acceptance.

They are on to something: The boom in microtransactions in mainstream titles such as Epic Games’ Fortnite shows that owning a Darth Vader suit or flashy virtual gun has real utility for players. What remains unproven is whether crypto can enable such gains without creating yet more Ponzi schemes.

