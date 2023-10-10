The Crypto Economy’s Big Hope Is Already in Crisis
SummaryGaming is a rare industry where virtual currencies can play a real role, but it faces an uncertain future after being undermined by rampant speculation.
“What is it for?" is the essential question facing the cryptocurrency industry, including from regulators. Videogames have emerged as an answer—if only they could get rid of the speculators.
