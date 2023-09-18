The cybersecurity skills shortage India faces, in charts
Summary
- India has big ambitions for its digital economy. A crucial aspect to realizing that is to address the glaring skill gaps in cyber-security.
Recent alleged cyberattacks on the Delhi Police website ahead of the G20 summit are yet another reminder of the growing and ever-present threat to digital security. In fact, several hackers are likely to have attacked India's digital infrastructure during the summit, claims CloudSEK, a cyber-security company.