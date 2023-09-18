The cybersecurity skills shortage India faces, in charts

Cyberattacks can undermine trust in the system, and make the transition harder. For example, users who lose even a small amount of money to cybercrime might be driven to withdraw from digital transactions, even dissuade others. Cyberattacks on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in the past year raised concerns about medical records. According to the IBM report, the cost of a data breach in healthcare is the highest—almost double that of the financial sector. "Over the past three years, the average cost of a data breach in healthcare has grown 53.3%, increasing more than $3 million compared to the average cost of $7.13 million in 2020," it said.