The danger of relying on OpenAI’s Deep Research

Something similar happens with ideas. Consider the question—much discussed by economists—of whether American income inequality is rising. Unless prompted to do otherwise, the model blandly assumes that inequality has soared since the 1960s (as is the conventional wisdom) rather than remained flat or increased only a bit (the view of many experts). Or consider the true meaning of Adam Smith’s “invisible hand", the foundational idea in economics. In a paper published in 1994, Emma Rothschild of Harvard University demolished the notion that Smith used the term to refer to the benefits of free markets. Deep Research is aware of Ms Rothschild’s research but nonetheless repeats the popular misconception. In other words, those using Deep Research as an assistant risk learning about the consensus view, not that of the cognoscenti. That is a huge risk for anyone who makes their income through individual creativity and thought, from public intellectuals to investors.