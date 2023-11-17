The Devices That Will Read Your Brain—and Enhance It

While implants could help many patients, these devices are unlikely to become blockbuster mass-market consumer products anytime soon because of federal medical-device regulations, high costs and the inherent risks of brain surgery. Technological constraints also now limit the amount of data that can be collected from the brain. For instance, implanted devices can get hot and damage brain tissue as more data gets extracted from the brain, similar to a smartphone overheating if too many apps are running. Putting too many needlelike sensors into the brain might also cause damage.