The driverless taxis, robots and tech companies in APEC host city Shenzhen show Chinas ambitions

SHENZHEN, China — The app showed one minute until the taxi’s arrival. Not far from the pickup spot, the blue and white SUV with a small robot graphic on its sides approached through the light traffic. It looked like any other car, except that no one was behind the wheel.

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Welcome to Shenzhen, a hub of technological development in China, where some of the latest advancements are taking shape, from artificial intelligence and robotics to electric and autonomous vehicles.

While some of these innovations can now be seen in other Chinese cities, Shenzhen has long been considered one of the country’s leading technology centers and is home to some of its best-known companies, like the telecommunication firm Huawei, electric vehicle maker BYD and internet and gaming giant Tencent.

The city will draw more attention as it hosts this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will welcome representatives from EC’s 21 members, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

The gathering comes as China and the U.S. compete for leadership in technologies such as artificial intelligence in a rivalry intertwined with disputes over tariffs and access to critical minerals, and as a trade truce was recently extended until January.

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Shenzhen’s transformation from a testing ground for market-oriented reforms into a tech center reflects China’s rise as a global economic competitor.

“Shenzhen is one of the most important symbols of China’s reform and opening up through its strong global role in trade, manufacturing, and innovation,” said Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at French bank Natixis.

The city's transformation date to 1980, when China was opening up its economy. Then-leader Deng Xiaoping declared the former fishing village as one of China's first special economic zones, where the Communist Party would allow free enterprise. That opened the door to foreign investment and manufacturing for export until it also became a place for companies to develop their own technologies.

Shenzhen is now a metropolis of more than 18 million people. From the observation deck of China’s second-tallest building, the 600-meter Ping An tower, people can see a city of glass towers amid green spaces, with mountains rising through parts of it.

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This is a city known as a place to see driverless taxis, robots and electric vehicles, though some of the technologies aren't visible everywhere.

Drone deliveries only serve specific locations, while driverless taxis or robotaxis begin at designated pickup spots on the western side of the city. And some restrictions were imposed ahead of the EC summit, being held Wednesday and Thursday. Drone deliveries were suspended, and robotaxi services were reduced.

Pony.ai is one of the companies providing driverless taxis, with a fleet of almost 2,000 SUVs painted in blue and white, the image of a small robot named “Popo” on their sides. Founded in 2016, the company operates in Shenzhen and three other Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

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But the robotaxis cannot go anywhere you want. Trips are limited to designated pickup and drop-off points within approved service areas.

One of the few places where passengers could take a robotaxi a week before the summit was in front of Tencent, the company behind the messaging and payment app WeChat.

Three journalists took a trip to one of the available destinations, a hotel 7.6 kilometers away.

The app warned that passengers had less than 60 seconds to get in. Once inside the car, an Arcfox, a screen displayed “Popo” giving safety instructions and asking customers to fasten their seatbelts.

For 24 minutes, the car crossed several streets, slowing down at corners and stopping completely for people and red lights. Near a corner where it needed to turn left, it switched on its turn signal and waited. When the traffic light turned green and traffic began moving, another driver let it through.

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The ride was smooth — and the cost was 12.7 yuan , cheaper than a regular taxi because of a first-trip discount.

Cong Lin, Pony.ai's public affairs director, said the cars use 34 sensors and are able to perceive 360 degrees with a range of up to 615 meters . The robotaxis averaged about 23 and 25 trips each day in February, she said.

Does the company envision a day when all taxis in Shenzhen are driverless? “We don’t see robot taxis as a replacement for regular cars or regular taxis,” Lin said. “We see ourselves as just one more option for the riders to choose from.”

When China marked 40 years of Shenzhen as special economic zone, in 2020, Xi described the city as “a miracle in the world development history.”

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Government support is among the factors that have helped shape its growth and attracted migrants and entrepreneurs from other cities.

“The more flexible and open government policies have enabled experimentation different from the rest of China. At the same time, the proximity to Hong Kong is important for attracting capital, developing commercial expertise, and accessing world markets,” said Ng, from Natixis.

Cong, from Pony.ai, said Shenzhen offers “policy clarity government support, so there’s a very clear pathway for autonomous driving companies like us to follow, from the testing with a safety operator on board to a commercial service with a safety operator on board to fully driverless.”

Shenzhen is also home to Pudu robotics, which makes service robots that deliver meals in restaurants, clean floors and guide shoppers to products. The company, founded here in 2016, develops humanoid robots and wheeled robots with arms, focusing on specific tasks such as picking up and delivering items in office buildings and packing goods in warehouses.

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Guo Cong, chief technology officer and co-founder of Pudu, said the city provides what the company needs, from suppliers of hardware and mechanical parts to software and businesses putting their robots to work.

He added that supply chain support can arrive within half a day, while customers are close so engineers can visit within an hour or two.

“Shenzhen shows Chinese speed, and also shows Chinese strategy for efficiency and innovation to the global world,” he said. “Shenzhen is a pioneer part of China that really shows this kind of spirit to the world.”

People from across China have been moving to Shenzhen for decades. While some neighborhoods resemble other Chinese cities, some residents see it as a place with a distinctive energy.

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“My impression of Shenzhen is that it’s a vibrant, youthful city, and its residents are well-mannered,” said Zhong Luqin, a kindergarten teacher who moved to Shenzhen from Zhanjiang, another city in Guangdong province.

“There is a broadly-used comment to describe Shenzhen: ‘workers with a hustle mentality’,” she added minutes after taking a selfie with an EC summit sign in the background. “It captures the city’s very fast pace of life.”

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang and writer Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.