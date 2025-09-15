The FBI destroyed an internet weapon, but criminals picked up the pieces
Summary
Botnets, which are massive networks of hacked devices, are being used for dangerous attacks, one of which recently set a world record.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently disrupted a network of hacked devices used by criminals in some of the largest online attacks yet seen. Now those devices have been hacked by someone new to build an even bigger weapon.
