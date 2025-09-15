The FBI destroyed an internet weapon, but criminals picked up the pieces

On Sept. 1, the network services company Cloudflare said it had measured an attack that clogged up computer networks with 11.5 trillion bits of junk information per second. That is enough to consume the download bandwidth of more than 50,000 consumer internet connections. In a post to X, Cloudflare declared this attack, known as a distributed denial of service, or DDoS, a “world record" in terms of intensity. Some analysts see it almost as an advertisement of the botnet’s capabilities.