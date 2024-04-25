The FCC is set to restore net neutrality. What it means for the internet
Patience Haggin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Apr 2024, 09:02 PM IST
SummaryThe federal agency will start regulating internet service like a public utility, bringing back rules that ban “fast lanes” for certain websites
Net neutrality, a set of policies designed to prevent internet-service providers from playing favorites among the websites they carry, is coming back.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less