The ‘Fidelity Mafia’ Behind Big Crypto

A storied mutual-fund powerhouse, Fidelity is a cornerstone of the traditional financial system that the founders of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies intended to disrupt. Yet the 77-year-old company became a bitcoin pioneer in 2014, mining the token when it was trading around $400. It encouraged employees to experiment with blockchain technology and develop new products that led to the launch of its crypto business unit four years later.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}