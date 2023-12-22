The Fight Over Apple’s iMessage and Those Green Bubbles
Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Dec 2023, 10:26 PM IST
SummaryApple has worked to block the Beeper Android app for users, but it plans to adopt a more Android-friendly texting standard alongside iMessage.
After nearly 10 years, my husband, Will, finally joined the Nguyen family iMessage chat.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less