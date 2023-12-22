The Fight Over Apple’s iMessage and Those Green Bubbles

Apple’s iMessage has a strong grip on users—especially teens—in the U.S., where over half of the smartphone-owning population has an iPhone, according to analytics firm Counterpoint Research. When two people on iPhones communicate, their chat bubbles are blue, and they have exclusive perks such as tapback reactions and personalized animated Memojis. The blue-bubble effect keeps iPhone owners in Apple’s universe and even tempts some Android users to switch.