The growing role of fighting robots on the ground in Ukraine
Summary
- Drones already fill the skies. Now uncrewed vehicles are heading to the front lines
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, drones have shaped the fighting. Both sides pummel the enemy with cheap kamikaze models and use long-range craft to strike targets far from the front lines. In the Black Sea Ukrainian naval drones have helped to inflict serious damage on Russia’s fleet. But so far, ground robots have featured little in the conflict. Is that about to change?